SEASON PREMIERE

After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) body, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) brings up a subject that Josie (Kaylee Bryant) is not ready to talk about. Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Tony Solomons (#317). Original airdate 10/14/2021 @ 9pm.