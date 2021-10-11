HEADS WILL ROLL – Reeling from the murder of one of their fellow campmates, tensions begin to run high at Camp Pleasant. Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) leads the remaining campers to the lake where they sink to new depths to win cash before battling it out for immunity on a frightening football field. But in the end, it will be another bloody day in Camp Pleasant when a camper is inevitably voted off…and sent to their demise. Directed by Mike Parker (#202). Original airdate 10/17/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.