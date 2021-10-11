CRISTELA ALONZO HOSTS THE NEW SERIES FROM THE CW — The “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys” must learn the story and repeat the great feats of Pele the Hawaiian goddess in order to win a chance at the Temple Run and the $25,000 prize. Cristela Alonzo hosts (#102). Original airdate 10/17/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.