FROZEN IN TIME – As The Drew Crew investigates the Frozen Heart murders, sparks fly between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her counterpart in law enforcement on Nancy’s first day as the Community Liaison – and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) makes a startling offer at the police station. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) have conflicting opinions on how Nancy should be parented, a mishap tests Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) and George’s (Leah Lewis) relationship, and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) tries to protect Ace (Alex Saxon) from a string of bad luck that may not be coincidental. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Celine Geiger and Andrea Thornton Bolden (#302). Original airdate 10/15/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.