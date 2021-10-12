90-MINUTE SPECIAL

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

RETURN TO STAND UP WITH HOWIE MANDEL & FRIENDS – At long last, Howie Mandel and his hilarious friends return to the stand-up stage where they belong, reflecting on life, love, travel… and that whole worldwide pandemic thing. In this comedy gala presented for the first time in Los Angeles by Just for Laughs, prepare to laugh your mask off (no, please keep it on), and whatever you do… don’t sneeze on the comics. Hosted by Howie Mandel, the special features a powerhouse stand-up comedy lineup including Sherri Shepherd, Ryan Hamilton, Dulcé Sloan, Danny Jolles, Preacher Lawson, Aaron Weber, Debra DiGiovanni, Natasha Leggero, Robin Tran, and Patton Oswalt. Original airdate 10/18/2021 @ 8pm.