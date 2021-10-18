SEASON FINALE

After a grisly murder interrupts the holidays, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) follow the killer to a dangerous and remote location. At the same time, Jenny’s personal trauma resurfaces when she is forced to face someone from her past. In a gripping and emotional season finale, uncovering the truth could cost Jenny and Mac everything. Also starring Gordon Campbell, Ehren Kassam, Éric Bruneau, Andy McQueen, Kiley May, and Uni Park. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#310). Original airdate 10/21/21 @ 8pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.