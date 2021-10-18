Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
If you missed it, our buddy @Jandro fooled us (again!) on the season premiere of #FoolUs. Missed it? Watch on The CW app for free. @MrTeller @CWPennandTeller pic.twitter.com/Ysm0XRyqR6
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) October 11, 2021
Ya better wake up early West Coast, cuz at 10am PT, #DCFanDome is live on https://t.co/VRXeSvsgNh – we’ll see you there ❤️🔥🤘🏾🦇 (East Coast no excuses! Cancel your plans and be there!) pic.twitter.com/2CRQOVpvhP
— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) October 16, 2021
To infinity & beyond, Spaceman @WilliamShatner #legend #spacegoat pic.twitter.com/eklFR9783K
— Alex Garfin (@AlexGarfin) October 13, 2021
Ever feel convinced that in a previous life, you were a bad ass pop-star, but like upset that those talents just refused to carry over into your present life and it’s like ugh why
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) October 14, 2021
Happy Indigenous People's Day
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) October 11, 2021
Bess sliding into season 3’s DMs with a burning purpose @maddisonjaizani pic.twitter.com/x0KMkoTHSz
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) October 16, 2021
Hey queens, don’t disrespect your divine feminine by talking shit about your body, let alone others’. 🪞✨
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 16, 2021