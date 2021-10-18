Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Polygon – 4400 Uses Time Travel And Super Powers To Explore Societal Issues

CheatSheet – All American: Everything We Know About the Homecoming Spinoff

The Nerds of Color – Showrunner Keto Shimizu Discusses Season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Collider – How Ryan Wilder Has Improved Batwoman And The Arrowverse

Insider – 8 Questions We Have About The Explosive Season 5 Finale of Riverdale

StanfordDaily – All American: Much More Than Your Average Teen Drama

The World News – All American‘s Hunter Clowdus Upped To Series Regular In Season 4

MediaVillage – Cristela Alonzo Is Feeling Like A Kid Again Hosting The CW’s Reboot of Legends of The Hidden Temple

CheatSheet – 4 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About All American’s Taye Diggs

Collider – Why You Should Give CW’s Dynasty’s Reboot Another Chance