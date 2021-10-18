(CNN) — Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed her engagement to Travis Barker with a romantic post on Instagram.
The reality TV star posted photos on Sunday of herself and the Blink-182 drummer hugging on a beach, amid a circle of roses, captioning the post "forever." Barker commented "FOREVER" underneath the post.
Barker popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, on Sunday, according to TMZ.
Kardashian's sisters welcomed the news, with Kim Kardashian posting engagement ring emojis beneath the post. She also went to Twitter to post a video of the couple, captioned "KRAVIS FOREVER."
Kendall Jenner posted a zoomed-in image of Kardashian’s hand — and engagement ring — as she cupped Barker’s face.
The couple started dating at the beginning of 2021 after being friends for years, according to TMZ.
