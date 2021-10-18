THE TIME IS NOW – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has to relinquish control and allow Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and the Super Squad to enact a risky plan that could save Landon (Aria Shahghasemi). Landon and Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) meet in Malivore’s darkness and learn more about one another. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Ethan (Leo Howard) volunteer together, and all does not go according to plan. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse and Ben Levin also star. The episode was written by Adam Higgs & Hannah Rosner and directed by Michael Karasick (#318). Original airdate 10/21/2021 @ 9pm.