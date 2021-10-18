IN TOO DEEP – On the trail of the Frozen Hearts Killer, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster at an annual convention for amateur sleuths – where they also find themselves unraveling ghostly clues about a homicide from the 1950s. Also starring Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#303). Original airdate 10/22/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.