GUEST APPEARANCE BY AMARA ZARAGOZA (THE CW’S “GOSSIP GIRL”) – We have hungry hamsters, twirling terriers, larcenist lizards, a cat who needs some help on how to land on its feet, and a dog who is having the time of their life in the middle of a fountain. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Amara Zaragoza and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews (#204). Original airdate 10/23/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.