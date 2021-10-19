SEASON PREMIERE

After the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw State Championship, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) also needs to come to terms what happened with Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Now he has the extra pressure of it being early national signing day for football and Spencer must make a major decision about committing. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to forgive Spencer about helping Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#401). Original airdate 10/25/2021 @ 8pm.