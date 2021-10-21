Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw, Legends of Tomorrow, the cw

LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state.  Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon’s mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon’s memories.  Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it’s too late.  Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe.  Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekham also star.  Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala (#703). Original airdate 10/27/2021 @ 8pm.