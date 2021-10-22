THE TIME IS NOW – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) realizes she has a difficult choice to make, much to Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) disapproval. Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) come up with their own plan to help Hope as Hope seeks help from Josie (Kalyee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). Meanwhile, Alaric realizes he needs to relinquish control. Aria Shahghasemi, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Courtney Grace & J.P. Estes with story by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#319). Original airdate 10/28/2021 @ 9pm