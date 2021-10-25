Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Deadline – ‘Hermanas’ Sisters Drama From Crystal Ferreiro, Llana Pena & Jerry Bruckheimer TV In The Works At The CW
READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Gizmodo – The CW’s 4400 Will Explore How These Times Have Always Been Extraordinary
4400 — “Past is Prologue” — Image Number: XXX — Pictured (L-R): Autumn Best as Mildred and AMARR as Hayden — Photo: Lori Allen/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Celebrity Leader – Tunji Kasim Talks Scary New Season of Nancy Drew
Nancy Drew — “The Demon of Piper Beach” — Image Number: NCD304b_0124r.jpg — Pictured: Kennedy McMann as Nancy — Photo: Katie Yul/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
CheatSheet – All American Showrunner Reveals That Geffri Maya Will Not Be The Only Familiar Face on Homecoming Spinoff
All American — “Survival of the Fittest” — Image Number: ALA401fg_0006r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Samantha Logan as Olivia, Chelsea Tavares as Patience and Daniel Ezra as Spencer — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BlackFilm and TV – Javicia Leslie and Robin Givens Talk Batwoman Season 3
Batwoman — “Loose Tooth” — Image Number: BWN302b_0064r — Pictured: Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CBR – The Flash Alum Teases The Return of A Major Season 1 CharacterMORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl
The Flash — “Heart of the Matter, Part 2” — Image Number: FLA718fg_0007r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West – Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved