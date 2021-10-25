LET’S ROCK – Cristela Alonzo hosts this new adult version of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” where four teams of contestants compete for the right to run through Olmec’s temple for $25,000. Tensions run high as the teams tackle a scandalous new legend to win the temple run and chance at the grand prize (#104). Original airdate 10/31/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.