THE SECRETS THAT YOU KEEP – When life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town, the Drew Crew races to protect everyone from the supernatural threat that’s causing these terrifying experiences, and Nancy (Kennedy McMann) begins to question whether the case of the Frozen Heart murders has been solved. Meanwhile, Nancy’s unspoken feelings for Ace (Alex Saxon) resurface, and George (Leah Lewis) is shaken by an unwelcome friend request from a surprising source. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Erika Harrison and Katharine DiSavino (#304). Original airdate 10/29/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.