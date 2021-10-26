A CHANGE IS GONNA COME – As the 4400 become even more disenchanted with their accommodations, new rules have everyone on edge. Andre (TL Thompson) and LaDonna (Khaila Johnson) help Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) push her new-found ability to new limits. Keisha (Ireon Roach) and Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) explore a way to ease the tension for a small group of the returned and Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) gets an unexpected visitor. Meanwhile, Rev (Derrick A. King) begins to believe he may be part of a higher calling, but what will that mean for the rest of the 4400? The series also stars Cory Jeacoma, AMARR and Autumn Best. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#102). Original airdate 11/1/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.