THREE EPISODES LEFT UNTIL THE SERIES FINALE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is determined to keep everyone safe from Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) so she doubles down on patrol, especially as Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly’s (Azie Tesfai) bachelorette party is coming up. Alex is torn between duty and finally allowing herself the time to enjoy her new family. Brainy (Jesse Rath) receives heartbreaking news, and William (Staz Nair) clashes with Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) over her recent coverage of Lex. The episode was directed by David McWhirter with story by Karen E. Maser and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elle Lipson (#618). Original airdate 11/2/2021 @ 9pm.