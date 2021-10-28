Special Guests Include Bre-Z, Tank, Sevyn Streeter and Jordin Sparks

“The Black Pack: We Three Kings” and “The Black Pack: Excellence” Are Executive Produced By Taye Diggs, Shannon Stoeke and Rikki Hughes

Holiday Themed “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” To

Make Its Debut Monday, November 29

In Commemoration of Juneteenth, “The Black Pack: Excellence” To Premiere In 2022

October 28, 2021 (Burbank, CA) ─ The CW Network announced today two original variety specials, THE BLACK PACK: WE THREE KINGS and THE BLACK PACK: EXCELLENCE, featuring the many talents of acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs (“All American”), GRAMMY Award® winning singer/songwriter NE-YO and GRAMMY Award® winning R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger as “The Black Pack.” The multi-talented trio will be joined by a wide array of special guests and well-known personalities including Bre-Z (“All American”) as well as singer/songwriters Tank, Sevyn Streeter and Jordin Sparks. THE BLACK PACK: WE THREE KINGS is set to make its debut on Monday, November 29 (8:00-9:00pm ET) . The premiere of THE BLACK PACK: EXCELLENCE will be announced at a later date.

THE BLACK PACK: WE THREE KINGS and THE BLACK PACK: EXCELLENCE are tip of the hat to the enduring talent of the Rat Pack while remaining modern and full of joy. “The Black Pack” celebrates excellence and camaraderie through varied musical performances and lighthearted repartee while inviting audiences to snuggle close to those they love, laugh and sing along with classic music.

THE BLACK PACK: WE THREE KINGS is a holiday extravaganza of music, comedy and dance. “The Black Pack” hosts this celebration and exploration of this special time of year through a colorful and timeless lens. Classic holiday music, both new and old, is brought to life on a stunning stage as the audience is transported to the room where it is all happening to enjoy a new spin on an old fashioned Christmas.

“The Black Pack” returns to host their second special with THE BLACK PACK: EXCELLENCE. Celebrating Black excellence and culture with an irresistible blend of musical and dance performances, THE BLACK PACK: EXCELLENCE will feature a star-studded list of special guests commemorating Juneteenth as “The Black Pack” explores how to celebrate America’s newly acknowledged national holiday while glorifying those that came before. “The Black Pack” also pays tribute to the iconic Sammy Davis Jr. and features a newly penned Juneteenth anthem.

THE BLACK PACK: WE THREE KINGS and THE BLACK PACK: EXCELLENCE are both produced by Magic Lemonade and executive produced by Taye Diggs, Shannon Stoeke and Rikki Hughes, who also serves as the showrunner of both specials.