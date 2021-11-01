Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Variety – 4400 Reappears As CW Drama Focused on Character Rather Than Sci Fi Clues

Variety – CW’s 4400 Reboot Benefits From A Light Tough

YouTube – Chyler Leigh Reflecting on Supergirl

TVInsider – 4400 Star on Playing An Advocate For The Invisible From History

Page Six – Hunter Clowdus Talks Playing JJ on All American

ScreenRant – The 10 Best Duos In Legacies