CONTESTANTS FROM THE ORIGINAL SERIES RETURNS TO COMPETE AS A TEAM – Contestants Josh and Nick competed on the original series as kids back in the ‘90s and return to team up as the Blue Barracudas hoping to make it to the Temple Run and the chance to win $25,000. Cristela Alonzo hosts (#105). Original airdate 11/7/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.