TIDES BEGIN TO TURN – LaDonna (Khaila Johnson) signs up for fifteen more minutes of fame but quickly realizes she doesn’t have the clout she once had, so she turns to an unlikely source to help further her agenda, meanwhile Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) picks an inopportune time to speak his truth, and it may cost him dearly. Andre (TL Thompson) is eager to get back to medicine while everyone is eager to feel a bit of normalcy again. Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) takes a step towards repairing her relationship with her daughter and Hayden (AMARR) and Mildred (Autumn Best) enjoy an impromptu celebration. Also starring, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Jaye Ladymore and Cory Jeacoma. The episode was directed by Sheelin Choskey and written by Kristen SaBerre (#103). Original airdate 11/8/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.