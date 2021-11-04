COME AND GET IT – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s (Robin Givens) to do recon on what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises, but the evening takes a turn when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. As the terrifying evening unfolds, Ryan witnesses another side to Marquis (Nick Creegan) and her mother. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson and Victoria Cartagena. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Caroline Dries (#305). Original airdate 11/10/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.