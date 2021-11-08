Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Essence – Derrick A. King Breaks Out In The New CW Drama 4400READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
4400 — "All Things Are Possible" — Pictured: Derrick A. King as Rev. Johnston
Gizmodo – The CW’s 4400 Reboot Is About Believing Black People’s Truths
4400 — "That Ladonna Life" — Pictured (L-R): Jaye Ladymore as Claudette and Khailah Johnson as Ladonna
Today – Taye Diggs Chats About Season 4 of All American
All American — "Survival of the Fittest" — Pictured: Taye Diggs as Billy
ComicBookMovie – Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Opens Up on DC TV Exit And Reveals Whether She Would Reprise The Role
Supergirl — "Kara" — Pictured (L-R): Chris Wood as Mon-El, Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers and Jeremy Jordan as Winn
National Examiner – John Boy is Back!
Black Girl Nerds – 4400 Stars The Talented Brittany Adebumola As Shanice Murray
4400 — "All Things Are Possible" — Pictured (L-R): Theo Germaine as Noah Harris, AMARR as Hayden, Autumn Best as Mildred, Derrick A. King as Rev. Johnston, Jaye Ladymore as Claudette, Brittany Adebumola as Shanice, TL Thompson as Andre and Khailah Johnson as Ladonna
TV Guide – All American Boss Warns Season 3’d Trauma Will Change Every Character In Season 4
All American — "All American: Homecoming" — Pictured: Peyton Alex Smith as Damon
PopSugar – We’re Going To College! Everything You Need To Know About All American: Homecoming
Cinema Blend – When Legacies Will Bring In Claire Holt’s Rebekah Michaelson After The Big Hope Twist
Legacies — "We All Knew This Day Was Coming" — Pictured: Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson
Deadline – Genre-Bending Drama Angel City In The Works At The CW From Craig Plestis