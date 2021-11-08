HOW DEEP WILL YOU GO? – The Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) goes on the hunt for an underground prison that may hold answers to the Frozen Hearts killings – all while following a lead on a relic that could cure George of the paranormal affliction that’s shortening her lifespan. Ace tries to enlist Amanda Bobbsey (guest star Aadila Dosani) in bringing her father to justice. Also starring Scott Wolf. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Lisa Bao (#306). Original airdate 11/12/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.