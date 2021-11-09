THE UNKNOWN – With the All-American game approaching Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling uneasy until an old friend says something to him that makes everything suddenly click. Olivia (Samantha Logan) applies for a coveted summer internship with the L.A. Tribune Online, but her test assignment takes a different turn than what they asked for. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) questions why no one sees him as great and the answer he gets takes him by surprise. Coop (Bre-Z) feels betrayed by Layla (Greta Onieogou) when she learns Layla is looking for a new artist and makes some hurtful accusations. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) discusses a new opportunity with Laura (Monet Mazur) that might just be too good to turn down. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#404). Original airdate 11/15/2021 @ 8pm.