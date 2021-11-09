Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Yes I was crying AND dancing 😂 #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/VcnBpM6MfZ — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) November 6, 2021

At the Daniel Johnson exhibit at the Austin Museum of Contemporary Art. I’d never seen his painting and drawings in person before. Funny, vibrant, thrilling. pic.twitter.com/gC83Y4iNPl — Teller (@MrTeller) November 6, 2021

Just. Keep. Going. ❤️ — Jake Austin Walker (@JakeAWalker) November 7, 2021

Thank you #WalkerFamily for watching that with me.

Can’t wait for y’all other time zones to see it!!#walker — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 5, 2021

y'all. Thank YOU. Way to get a girl teary eyed first thing in the AM. Love my #WalkerFamily #ProudofLindsey 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 — lindsey morgan (@linzzmorgan) November 5, 2021

The Lane sisters ❤️ Couldn’t be more excited to be back playing Lucy Lane on Superman and Lois 😍 @BitsieTulloch @cwsupermanlois pic.twitter.com/71cuKNJKhE — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) November 5, 2021

When your morning spin class is themed @backstreetboys and you spark what turns into the whole class singing “I Want It That Way” at the top of our lungs 😭 blisssssss #BSB for lyfeeee — Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) November 7, 2021

.@jonprasida :: goes to NHL hockey game and buys foam finger once :: 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️@Canucks pic.twitter.com/4zp4pFv0Mo — Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) November 3, 2021

Together we’d be a great fall eye shadow palette #Fanson pic.twitter.com/WqY6N7sFXn — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) November 4, 2021