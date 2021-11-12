YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN’T HIDE — Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) search for answers which leads Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan. Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on tracking down Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), who does not want to be found. Hope pays a visit to a familiar face. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) gets some clarity – and a surprise visitor. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. America Young directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Kimberly Ndombe (#402). Original airdate 11/18/2021 @ 9pm.