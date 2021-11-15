Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
TVLine – Remake of Korean Alt-Reality Drama W In Development At The CW
Vulture – Cristela Alonzo Returning To TV With Legends, Lifetime, And A Different Sense of Purpose
Legends of the Hidden Temple — “The Hindu Legend of Rama” — Image Number: LHT1010c_0353r.jpg — Pictured: Cristela Alonzo — Photo: Tina Thorpe/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
TVFanatic – Legacies Boss Confirms Huge Death, Big Changes For The Show
Legacies — “You Have To Pick One This Time” — Image Number: LGC317fg_0116r — Pictured (L-R): Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman and Courtney Bandeko as Finch — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Distractify – Coop’s Character In All American Was Inspired By One of Paysinger’s Friends
All American — “Survival of the Fittest” — Image Number: ALA401fg_0006r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Samantha Logan as Olivia, Chelsea Tavares as Patience and Daniel Ezra as Spencer — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Nerds & Beyond – For Me, It’s You. How Nancy Drew Is Reviving The Art of The Slow Burn
Nancy Drew — “The Myth of the Ensnared Hunter” — Image Number: NCD306b_0122r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Kenned McMann as Nancy and Riley Smith as Ryan — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ScreenRant – Legends of Tomorrow: The 10 Bravest Characters
Legends of Tomorrow — “Deus Ex Latrina” — Image Number: LGN706b_0005r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza “Spooner”, Olivia Swann as Astra, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad, Caity Lotz as Sara, Nick Zano as Nate, Jes Macallan as Ava, Amy Pemberton as Gideon and Adam Tsekhman as Gary — Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.