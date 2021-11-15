SPECIAL GUEST NEIL BROWN JR (“SEAL TEAM”) JOINS IN ON THE FUN – We have mischievous monkeys, dreaming dogs, stealing seals, copy cats, a goat on a blind date?!, Delighted dogs, and a cat who loves World’s Funniest Animals! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Neal Brown Jr. and commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews (#207). Original airdate 11/20/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.