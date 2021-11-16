All American -- "Can It All Be So Simple" -- Image Number: ALA405a_0282r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Michael Evans Behling as Jordan and Taye Diggs as Billy -- Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

WORTH IT – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) receives some unsettling news about his future, Billy (Taye Diggs) helps devise a contingency plan for him. Layla (Greta Onieogou) makes Patience (Chelsea Tavares) an offer she wasn’t expecting, forcing Patience to have a long overdue conversation with Coop (Bre-Z). With the encouragement of Nurse Joy (guest star Kellee Stewart), Olivia (Samantha Logan) contemplates taking on a new role in NA. Meanwhile, Asher’s (Cody Christian) unwelcomed football advice helps JJ (Hunter Clowdus) in an unexpected way. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#405). Original airdate 11/22/2021 @ 8pm.