DOUBLE TROUBLE – As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang). Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding. Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso (#307). Original airdate 11/24/21 @ 9pm. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.