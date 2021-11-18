Legends of Tomorrow -- "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort" -- Image Number: LGN707b_0648r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, Jes Macallan as Ava, Amy Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner", Adam Tsekhman as Gary, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad and Olivia Swann as Astra -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CREATING CHANGE – When the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest. Needing replacement parts to fix the time machine, Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner and Gideon find themselves working in different sections of an airplane factory alongside “Rosies.” With Astra frustrated with inequality in the workforce, she takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Behrad offers to play host and help teach Nate about Persian culture and etiquette. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot (707). Original airdate 11/24/2021.