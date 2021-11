30-MINUTE SPECIAL

AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT – In this spooky festive special, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) attend to a number of different paranormal events on a busy Christmas Eve patrol. Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Dean Hewison directed the episode written by Paul Yates (#207). Original airdate 11/27/2021 @ 8:30pm.