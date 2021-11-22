Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

‘Betty’ trending on Twitter?? 🥲❤️😍 I am blushing — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 17, 2021

I’m always nervous when I use exclamation points in work emails. None and I’m an ice queen with no emotion, too many and it starts sounding aggressive!!!!!!! (Like that) — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) November 17, 2021

POISON IVY. 🌿🌿She’s here. And she’s the first of her kind. I don’t have words to describe what this image says and this moment for me. To be next behind THE Uma Thurman has been intimidating to say the least but freeing to say today. 💚🌿 @CWBatwoman pic.twitter.com/Ax1FE7rOWe — Nicole Kang (@NicoleKang) November 19, 2021

Alright y’all, episode 4 is out! How’re y’all’s predictions playin out? Watch all 4 episodes so far on @TheCW app if you haven’t seen em, or watch em again just cuz you’ll fall in love with this cast even more. Till next week 🤘🏻🖤 #CW4400 — Cory Jeacoma (@cocojeacoco) November 16, 2021

adele — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) November 19, 2021

When your kicks are inspired by your first screen name : LittleHipHopGirl 👟💕 @Nike pic.twitter.com/9hyimfln8Q — Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) November 17, 2021

As a non-American, ‘Staples Center’ always sounded weird. Bro what are they doing, playing at a desk? Pick me up some sharpies while you’re at the game tonight please — Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) November 18, 2021