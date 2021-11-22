Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
JustJared – Get To Know 4400 Actor Derrick A. King With These 10 Fun FactsREAD MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
4400 — “All Things Are Possible” — Image Number: FFH102b_0234r — Pictured: Derrick A. King as Rev. Johnston — Photo: James Washington/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Meaww – The Flash Season 8: 5 Things To Know About The CW’s Superhero Show
The Flash — “Armageddon, Part 1″” — Image Number: FLA801a_0269r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as The Flash and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
The Wrap – Cristela Alonzo Promises Bigger and More Challenging Obstacles In Legends of The Hidden Temple Reboot
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
Legends of the Hidden Temple — “The Greek Legend of Atalanta” — Image Number: LHT107b_0506r.jpg — Photo: Adam Rose/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
Claire & Jamie – Check Out The 4400 Reboot on The CW
4400 — “The Way We Were” — Image Number: FFH105b_0806r — Pictured (L-R): Jaye Ladymore as Claudette and Ireon Roach as Keisha — Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Collider – Nancy Drew Season 3 Is Finally Utilizing Bess, The Show’s Secret Weapon
Nancy Drew — “The Burning of the Sorrows” — Image Number: NCD308a_0328r.jpg — Pictured: Maddison Jaizani as Bess — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
AceShowBiz – Nancy Drew: Scott Wolf InterviewMORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl
Nancy Drew — “The Journey of the Dangerous Mind” — Image Number: NCD302a_0154r.jpg — Pictured: Scott Wolf as Carson — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.