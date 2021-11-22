TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

A STORY OF LOVE, HOPE AND FAMILY – Set in 1933 Depression Era, times are tough for the Walton family but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons’ first Christmas without John Sr. (Ben Lawson). When Olivia (Bellamy Young) receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and prepares for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his Christmas Eve arrival, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy (Logan Shroyer) out into the night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever. Marcelle LeBlanc, Christian Finlayson, Tatum Sue Matthews, Samuel Goergen, Callaway Corrick, Jacinte Blankenship, Alpha Trivette and Rebecca Koon also star with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. From Emmy® Award-winning Executive Producer Sam Haskell, “The Waltons’ Homecoming” was directed by Lev L. Spiro and written by Jim Strain. Airs 11/28/21 at 8pm