Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Black Pack, the cw
Specials -- "The Black Pack: We Three Kings" -- Image Number: BKP101a_6044r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tank, Ne-Yo, Taye Diggs and Eric Bellinger -- Photo: Chris Frawley/The CW © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

HOLIDAY SPIRIT – A holiday extravaganza of music, comedy and dance featuring the many talents of acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs (“All American”), GRAMMY Award® winning singer/songwriter NE-YO and GRAMMY Award® winning R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger as “The Black Pack.” The multi-talented trio will be joined by singer/songwriters Tank and Sevyn Streeter.  “The Black Pack” hosts this celebration and exploration of this special time of year through a colorful and timeless lens with classic holiday music, both new and old, where everyone is transported to the room where it is all happening to enjoy a new spin on an old-fashioned Christmas.  Directed by Markel Ringer.  Original airdate 11/29/2021 @ 8pm.

READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie

 

READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV

 

MORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl

 