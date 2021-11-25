ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

THE HERO WE NEED – Everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas in BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS. When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator. BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS is directed by Jojo Ramos-Patrick, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, Keto Shimizu and Kevin Shinick. Original airdate 12/1/2021 @ 8pm.