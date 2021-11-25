ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

‘TIS THE SEASON FOR CUTENESS – Grab your hot cocoa and get into the holiday spirit with the cutest animals this side of the North Pole. This special is the gift that keeps on giving with pets in all their holiday finery, dogs writing letters to Santa, and the joy of snow! Who is on the nice list and who found themselves on the naughty list? WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: CHRISTMAS is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Kayla Compton (“The Flash”) and commentary by Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Maiara Walsh, and Brian Cooper. The special is produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/1/2021 @ 9pm.