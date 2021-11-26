Legacies -- “Someplace Far Away From All This Violence” -- Image Number: LGC403a_0312r -- Pictured (L - R): Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson -- Photo: Nathan Bolster/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
PROMISES, PROMISES — The Super Squad continues to work on helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), much to her dismay. MG (Quincy Fouse) makes a last-ditch effort at helping the Super Squad, but things do not go as he had planned. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) searches for answers as Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes to extreme measures. Aria Shaghasemi, Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. The episode was written by Jose Molina & Hannah Rosner and directed by Barbara Brown (#403). Original airdate 12/2/2021 @ 9pm.