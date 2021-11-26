MICKI WORKS THROUGH HER GRIEF – Tensions run high when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together. Micki (Lindsey Morgan), still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field. Trey (Jeff Pierre) tags along for a fishing trip and gets a lesson on love. August (Kale Culley) makes a discovery that could lead to answers about the feud between The Walkers and The Davidsons. Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#205). Original airdate 12/2/21 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.