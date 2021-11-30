I’VE GOT YOUR BACK – Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) begins to assert her independence, while Rev (Derrick A. King) keeps his flock close, further raising Jharrel’s (Joseph David-Jones) suspicions. Meanwhile, LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) considers her next move, Keisha (Ireon Roach) has a date with Jessica (guest star Wilder Yari), and Andre (TL Thompson) is concerned by his latest discovery. The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, Cory Jeacoma, AMARR and Autumn Best. Kenny Leon directed the episode written by Felicia Hilario (#107). Original airdate 12/6/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.