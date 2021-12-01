Arlington, WA – Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is excited to announce that the property has opened sports betting.

Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort will offer guests an exceptional betting experience with a broad selection of professional sports markets and bet types, including live betting and multi-team parlays. These markets include the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA, UFC, WBA, MLS, Premier League, and many more. Wagering on collegiate sports will also be offered but will exclude Washington-based colleges.

Sports betting will be located in The Book, formerly known as the Keno Lounge. The Book will provide guests with a dedicated space for sports wagering, with multiple televisions to keep track of any game. The area features comfortable seating with attached side tables. At The Book, guests can play Keno, relax, dine, and watch their favorite teams in one convenient location.

“This is an exciting time for our guests, as we are the first casino north of Seattle to bring this amenity to our property. Our plan is to continue to enhance the experience in the future with sports-betting kiosks, an on-premise mobile option, and our helpful and friendly staff at The Book,” remarked Travis O’Neil, Chief Executive Officer.

This service is available exclusively for patrons who are at least 18 years of age. Guests must be physically present on the property to participate in sports betting.

About Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort: Located in Arlington, WA, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is Washington’s leading gaming and entertainment destination. Proudly owned by the Stillaguamish Tribe Of Indians, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort offers the latest in Slots and Table Games, luxurious lodging, diverse dining options, professional bowling lanes, and even more ways to play!