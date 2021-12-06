Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Waltons’ Movie Remake Gives The CW A 7-1/2 Month Audience High – TVLine

Back To The Source: The Origins of Superman & Lois – TVInsider

Hunter Clowdus Talks All American S4 And More – Nerds&Beyond

Dynasty: Sam Adegoke Inspires Us With His Heart And Talent – BelloMag

Reboot of The Waltons’ Homecoming Is The Perfect Christmas Gift For Everyone – Brinkwire

All American Spinoff: Where You’ve Seen Damon Sims Before – CheatSheet

Riverdale Ventures Into Another Dimension And Finds New Blood – AVClub

The 25 Best Breakthrough Performances of 2021: Olivia Liang “Kung Fu” – IndieWire