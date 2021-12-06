Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Waltons’ Movie Remake Gives The CW A 7-1/2 Month Audience High – TVLine
READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Back To The Source: The Origins of Superman & Lois – TVInsider
Superman & Lois — “Last Sons of Krypton” — Image Number: SML115a_0067r.jpg — Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman– Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Hunter Clowdus Talks All American S4 And More – Nerds&Beyond
All American — “Surviving the Times” — Image Number: ALA318b_0806r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Hunter Clowdus as J.J., Michael Evans Behling as Jordan — Photo: Bill Inoshita /The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Dynasty: Sam Adegoke Inspires Us With His Heart And Talent – BelloMag
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
Dynasty — “Equal Justice for the Rich” — Image Number: DYN409_0080r.jpg — Pictured: Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby and Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane — Photo: SB/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Reboot of The Waltons’ Homecoming Is The Perfect Christmas Gift For Everyone – Brinkwire
All American Spinoff: Where You’ve Seen Damon Sims Before – CheatSheet
All American — “All American: Homecoming” — Image Number: ALA316c_0255r.jpg — Pictured: Camille Hyde as Thea — Photo: Erik Voake/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Riverdale Ventures Into Another Dimension And Finds New Blood – AVClub
Riverdale — “Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories” — Image Number: RVD602a_0087r — Pictured (L-R): Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones — Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
The 25 Best Breakthrough Performances of 2021: Olivia Liang “Kung Fu” – IndieWireMORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl
Kung Fu — “Attachment” — Image Number: KF111a_0006r.jpg — Pictured: Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights ReservedPhoto Credit: Bettina Strauss