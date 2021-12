SEATTLE, December 6, 2021 – The seven day forecast shows signs of rain throughout, but Monday and Tuesday will not have continuous, steady or heavy showers. Monday’s forecast includes scattered showers, plenty of snow in the Cascades and Olympics, and rain in the lower elevations, which will continue into Tuesday. A more organized system is predicted to come through on Wednesday in the early morning. By Saturday and Sunday, we may receive a mix of rain and snow.