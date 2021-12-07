RUN – Logan’s (Cory Jeacoma) adjustment to Shanice’s (Brittany Adebumola) return has been harder than he let on, meanwhile, Rev (Derrick A. King) is beginning to see the light. Mildred (Autumn Best) lets her emotions get the better of her, possibly endangering the rest of the 4400. The series also stars Joseph David-Jones, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson and AMARR. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Taylor Townsend (#108). Original airdate 12/13/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.