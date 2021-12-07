TRADITIONS – The gang is ready to celebrate prom together, but Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself fixing a mistake made by his teammates that could have some major consequences. Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with how to connect with her sponsee, and making her take her sobriety seriously. Coop (Bre-Z) bails on prom prep with Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to help Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu) once again. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) finds himself spending his prom night a little different than expected, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets some sage advice from Jordan (Michael Evans Jordan). Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus & Carrie Gutenberg. (#407). Original airdate 12/13/2021 @ 8pm.